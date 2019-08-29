App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 07:22 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China trade comments boost Wall Street at open

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 212.99 points, or 0.82%, at the open to 26,249.09.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

US stocks opened sharply higher on August 29, as China sounded hopeful of a resolution to the long-standing trade dispute with the United States, allaying investor worries of the risk of a recession.

The S&P 500 opened higher by 22.43 points, or 0.78%, at 2,910.37. The Nasdaq Composite gained 88.90 points, or 1.13%, to 7,945.78 at the opening bell.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 07:20 pm

tags #China #Dow Jones industrial average #International Markets #World News

