Last Updated : Sep 24, 2018 10:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

China to issue white paper on US trade frictions: Report

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's state council will publish a white paper on the ongoing bilateral trade frictions with the United States, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Monday.

The report said the white paper, which will be published at 1 p.m. local time (0500 GMT), will contain "facts and China's position" on the trade frictions without elaborating further. The latest US and Chinese tariffs on each other's goods took effect at 0401 GMT.

 
First Published on Sep 24, 2018 10:30 am

tags #Business #Market news #World News

