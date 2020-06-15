App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 04:49 PM IST | Source: Reuters

China to auction 100 billion yuan of special treasury bonds on June 18

The Ministry of Finance said on Monday it will auction 50 billion yuan of five-year bonds, and 50 billion yuan of seven-year bonds.

Reuters

China will auction 100 billion yuan of special treasury bonds on Thursday, kicking off a planned 1 trillion yuan ($140.98 billion) issuance to help finance recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ministry of Finance said on Monday it will auction 50 billion yuan of five-year bonds, and 50 billion yuan of seven-year bonds.

China announced plans last month to sell 1 trillion yuan of special treasury bonds to help fund economic stimulus in the wake of the pandemic.

Close

Its plans are being closely monitored by market participants, as when and how the bonds are sold will affect market liquidity.

related news

Earlier on Monday, sources told Reuters that sales of the bonds will be completed by the end of July.

According to the sources, 70 percent of the special treasury bonds will have a 10-year term, 20 percent will have a maturity of five years and the remainder will be seven-year bonds.

China's economy shrank 6.8 percent in the first quarter from a year earlier, the first contraction in decades, and Beijing dropped its annual growth target for the first time.

 

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 04:48 pm

tags #Bond News #Business #China #International Markets #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Jolted by virus, Indian startups finally get down to making money

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Break the China habit? Lobsters, lights and toilets show how hard it is

Setting Sail season 2, Ep. 1 | What demonetisation did to e-payments, COVID-19 will do to e-healthcare: Medlife CEO

Setting Sail season 2, Ep. 1 | What demonetisation did to e-payments, COVID-19 will do to e-healthcare: Medlife CEO

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.