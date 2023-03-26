 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMarkets

China no longer among top-3 investment priority for US companies: Survey

Shivam Shukla
Mar 26, 2023 / 03:37 PM IST

The percentage of companies which see the “uncertainty of bilateral relations” as their leading challenge in China has risen to 66 percent. At the same time, the number of companies which think that China has become less welcoming to foreign companies has grown to 49 percent, the survey found.

The ongoing tensions between China and the United States are affecting the interest of US companies’ investments in the Asian nation, Michael Hart, President of the American Chamber of Commerce in China (AmCham China), said.

The trade war and other disagreements have made business very challenging, with a majority of AmCham China’s more than 900 members no longer regarding China as a top-three investment priority, according to the latest survey findings by AmCham China.

The percentage of companies which see the “uncertainty of bilateral relations” as their leading challenge in China has risen to 66 percent. At the same time, the number of companies which think that China has become less welcoming to foreign companies has grown to 49 percent, the survey found.

Although trade between the two countries reached a record high of $690.6 billion in 2020, 66.4 percent of US imports from China and 58.3 percent of Chinese imports from the US are subjected to tariffs with little sign that either side will reduce the rates.