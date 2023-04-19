 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
China, India to lead global growth over the next five years: IMF report

Shivam Shukla
Apr 19, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

Global headline inflation is set to fall from 8.7 percent in 2022 to 7.0 percent in 2023 on the back of lower commodity prices, but underlying (core) inflation is likely to decline more slowly. Inflation’s return to target is unlikely before 2025 in most cases.

IMF

China and India will lead the world through their contribution to the global gross domestic product expansion, followed by the US, according to a recent International Monetary Fund (IMF) report.

Based on Bloomberg calculations from data in the IMF's World Economic Outlook, China's slice of the global gross domestic product expansion will be at 22.6 percent, India's will be 12.9 percent, and the US will contribute 11.3 percent.

It is to be noted that China’s contribution in global growth is still going to dwarf the contribution made by the US and India as it will be nearly double that of the American contribution. China, India and the US are followed by Indonesia, Germany, Turkey, and Japan, each with less than 3.5 percent contribution to the world GDP.

Nearly 75 percent of global growth will stem from just 15 nations, and over 50 percent of this will come from China, India, the US, and Indonesia combined.