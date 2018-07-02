Cheviot Company jumps 13% ahead of board meet to decide bonus share issue

Cheviot Company share price rallied 12.8 percent intraday Monday ahead of board meeting to consider the issue of bonus shares.

"The board of directors of the company will meet on Tuesday, July 10 to consider issue of fully paid-up bonus shares to the members of the company," it said.

The trading window for dealing in securities of the company by the designated persons defined under the company's "Code of Conduct to Regulate, Monitor and Report Trading in Securities of Cheviot Company by Insiders" will be closed from July 2 and open 48 hours after the outcome of the board meeting in respect of above matter is announced to BSE Limited.

Cheviot Company is the flagship company of Group Cheviot. It owns Cheviot Jute Mills in West Bengal. It manufactures jute products and jute fabrics.

At 14:34 hours IST, the stock price was quoting at Rs 1,323.90, up Rs 93.75, or 7.62 percent on the BSE.