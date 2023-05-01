 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chemicals Q4 preview: A mixed bag, agri-input companies seen weak, specialty chemicals firms may grow

Vaibhavi Ranjan
May 01, 2023 / 04:55 PM IST

Despite the near-term headwinds for the chemicals sector, the street's long-term view remains positive due to the strong prospects for specialty chemicals and a huge import replacement opportunity.

Representative Image

The fourth quarter (Q4) earnings season for the chemicals sector is expected to reflect divergent performances on the back of varying triggers affecting the overall industry. While consensus estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol suggest a weak quarter for agri-input companies, those belonging to the specialty chemicals space are likely to be on the brighter side.

In addition, rich valuations, deteriorating margin profile and weakening macros are other factors affecting sentiment for the sector.

Agri-input players to put on a weak show

The agri-input sector is struggling due to several factors, including a channel inventory overhang across key markets worldwide, decline in global agrochemical prices and a seasonally weak quarter. These factors are expected to drag revenue growth for domestic-focused agri-input players. "Lower product prices would also result in a year-on-year (YoY) margin contraction for most companies in the space," brokerage firm Sharekhan by BNP Paribas stated in its report.