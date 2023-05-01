Chemicals Q4 preview: A mixed bag, agri-input companies seen weak, specialty chemicals firms may grow

Representative Image

The fourth quarter (Q4) earnings season for the chemicals sector is expected to reflect divergent performances on the back of varying triggers affecting the overall industry. While consensus estimates of brokerages polled by Moneycontrol suggest a weak quarter for agri-input companies, those belonging to the specialty chemicals space are likely to be on the brighter side.

In addition, rich valuations, deteriorating margin profile and weakening macros are other factors affecting sentiment for the sector.

Agri-input players to put on a weak show

The agri-input sector is struggling due to several factors, including a channel inventory overhang across key markets worldwide, decline in global agrochemical prices and a seasonally weak quarter. These factors are expected to drag revenue growth for domestic-focused agri-input players. "Lower product prices would also result in a year-on-year (YoY) margin contraction for most companies in the space," brokerage firm Sharekhan by BNP Paribas stated in its report.

In this backdrop, Kotak Institutional Equities expects Godrej Agrovet to report the weakest results in the pack, while Bayer Cropscience's performance may remain under pressure on correction in prices of glyphosate.

However, the picture is not so gloomy for every company within the agri-input space as Sharekhan expects UPL to perform well, supported by its exposure to global markets and the benefit of backward integration.

Mixed results for specialty chemicals companies

Specialty chemicals companies are likely to post contrasting results in Q4 as some players will face the heat of demand-side challenges, while others gain on project-specific ramp-ups. However, a common thread holding the sector is that of margin erosion.

Among specific companies, industry leader SRF is likely to post strong numbers for its core chemicals business. Regardless, sharp margin erosion in its packaging films segment is likely to weigh on its consolidated earnings.

When it comes to positive earnings, the street is placing its bet on Navin Flourine and Gujarat Fluorochemicals. Sharekhan believes the former would benefit from the rise in utilisation of its high-performance product (HPP) plant and higher specialty revenue while the latter's growth may be led by a strong show in new fluoropolymers and refrigerant gases. Navin Flourine also remains the top pick for Kotak Institutional Equities from the Q4 earnings perspective.

At a stark contrast, Elara Capital anticipates a weak set of earnings from Vinati Organics on account of rising raw material costs. "Balaji Amines is also likely to post a 14 percent sequential fall in its bottomline due to the under-utilisation of the dimethylformamide plant and a rise in raw material prices by 2-7 percent," Elara Capital stated in its report.

Long-term outlook remains intact

The near-term headwinds for the chemicals sector has failed to make a hole in the street's long-term view for the sector. Brokerages of the likes of KIE, Elara Capital and Sharekhan maintain a positive long-term view for the chemicals space, due to their strong specialty chemicals prospects and a huge import replacement opportunity.

"The Indian speciality chemicals sector is well poised to capitalise on worldwide tailwinds and expand its global market share to 7-8 percent in the next few years from 4 percent currently. This expansion is supported by structural drivers, including the China Plus One strategy, import substitution, and opportunities emerging from the recent supply chain disruption in China," Sharekhan highlighted in its report.

Along with that, brokerages believe that the government’s pro-growth policies will act as further catalysts for growth and drive sustainable high earnings growth for the sector.

