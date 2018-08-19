Check out top 10 stocks which moved the most last week; HDIL registers 50% gain

The market ended a truncated week on a good note, as benchmark indices closed with strong gains. The Nifty ended the day at a record closing high, while the Sensex ended higher by almost 300 points. Having said that, it failed to hold 38,000-mark.

All sectors ended in the green, with maximum gains seen among banks, metals, FMCG, and pharma names, among others. Midcaps, too, saw a strong rally, rising over 1 percent.

PSU banks were the biggest gainers, possibly on reports of government nudging the RBI to relook PCA rules for banks. The Bank Nifty managed to reclaim 28,000, but is 200 points away from record close.

For the week gone by, the 30-share Sensex notched up 79 points, or 0.21 percent, closing at 37,948. As for the Nifty, the record high came at 11,471, up 41.25 points, or 0.35 percent, against a close of 11,430 on August 10.

More than 25 stocks on the BSE 500 index registered respective fresh all-time high including Varun Beverages, Jubilant FoodWorks, 3M India, Havells India, Berger Paints, Bajaj Finserv, Exide Industries, Bata India, Graphite India, Page Industries and Tata Consultancy Services.

Here is the list of 10 stocks which moved most in the last week:

Hindustan Organic Chemicals: up 50.84%

Hindustan Organic Chemicals reported financial results for the period ended June 30, 2018 wherein its net sales stood at Rs184.49 crore during the 3 months period ended June 30, 2018 as compared to Rs 26.38 crore during the 3 months period ended June 30, 2017. The company has posted net profit of Rs 40.19 crore for the 3 months period ended June 30, 2018 as against Rs 49.78 crore for the 3 months period ended June 30, 2017. The company has reported EPS of Rs 5.98 for the 3 months period ended June 30, 2018 as compared to Rs 7.41 for the 3 months period ended June 30, 2017.

Housing Development & Infrastructure: up 49.12%

Realty firm HDIL reported more than threefold jump in consolidated net profit at Rs 24.70 crore on higher sales. Its net profit stood at Rs 7.54 crore in the year ago period, the Mumbai-based company said in a regulatory filing. Total income rose to Rs 171.35 crore during April-June, 2018-19 from Rs 89.65 crore in the year ago period.

The company's finance cost came down to Rs 73 crore from Rs 92 crore earlier. The board approved allotment of two crore equity shares to Sarang Wadhawan, promoter of the company, post conversion of warrants at about Rs 70.50. It also gave nod to preferential offer and issue of up to two crore in share warrants, convertible into equity shares to Wadhawan, subject to approval of the members.

Sun Pharma: up 12.55%

Sun Pharma jumped 12.55 percent to Rs 623.50 on August 17, from Rs 554 on August 10. The drug major got traction on better-than-expected results for the first quarter to June on the back of stronger sales in the US. It posted consolidated net profit of Rs 982.51 crore for Q1 FY19 against net loss of Rs 424.92 crore for Q1 FY18.

Filatex India: up 40%

Synthetic filament yarn manufacturer Filatex India has reported 40 percent increase in the June quarter net profit at Rs 20 crore against Rs 14 crore logged in the same period last year on the back of fresh capacity addition. Total revenues were up 64 per cent at Rs 704 crore (Rs 430 crore).

The company recently enhanced its capacity to 3.23 lakh tonne per annum from 2.37 lakh tpa in FY18. Madhu Sudhan Bhageria, Chairman & Managing Director, said the operational performance has improved on the back of pick up in demand in the domestic market. Margin had become and better improvement in margins thanks to led by roll-out of GST.

Birla Precision Technologies: up 34.53%

Birla Precision Technologies has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 37.56 crore and a net loss of Rs 2.31 crore for the quarter ended Jun '16. Other income for the quarter was Rs 0.31 crore. For the quarter ended Jun 2015 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 37.37 crore and net profit was Rs 0.36 crore, and other income Rs 0.36 crore.

Apollo Hospitals Enterprises: up 23.54%

Apollo Hospitals posted a 71.02 increase in its standalone profit after tax (PAT) at Rs 60.2 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had reported a PAT of Rs 35.2 crore in the April-June quarter of 2017-18. Revenues grew by 16 percent to Rs 1,910.4 crore for the first quarter as compared with Rs 1,650.4 crore in the same period of previous fiscal, Apollo Hospitals said in a statement.

Dr Lal PathLabs: 12.70%

Dr Lal PathLabs reported sales in-line and 50 bps beat on EBITDA margin. This is a third-consecutive quarter of 25 percent plus volume growth. The competitive intensity remains stable and volumes likely to continue moving from unorganised to organized.

United Breweries: up 15%

United Breweries Ltd (UBL) reported a 37.08 percent jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 221.92 crore for the quarter ended June 30, helped by double digit volume growth. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 161.89 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Its total income during the quarter under review stood at Rs 4,173.18 crore, up 9.24 percent, as against Rs 3,820.18 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal, UBL said in a regulatory filing.

RAIN Industries: up 13%

Rain Industries posted a robust Q2 with the key highlights being higher sales for calcined petroleum coke (CPC) and improved profitability of advanced carbon materials. While a strong end market remains a key catalyst for the company’s earnings growth, lurking risk in terms of lower availability of green petcoke (GPC) in the medium term needs to be closely watched.

Net sales were up 44 percent year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 CY18 led by higher volume (12 percent YoY, 22 percent quarter-on-quarter) and CPC realisation. Shipments of CPC were delayed in the previous quarter due to pricing-related (pass-through of higher import duty) issues, so the quarter under review benefitted from inventory gain. Coal tar pitch (CTP) volumes declined 5 percent sequentially after increasing 10 percent in the previous quarter.

Sobha: down 12%

Realty firm Sobha Ltd today reported 23.18 percent jump in its consolidated net profit at Rs 52.6 crore for the first quarter of this fiscal on lower expenses. Its net profit stood at Rs 47.7 crore in the same quarter last fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. Net sales declined to Rs 610.1 crore during April-June quarter of the 2018-19 fiscal as against Rs 689.1 crore in the year-ago.

Sobha has reported a consolidated total income from operations of Rs 605.80 crore and a net profit of Rs 52.60 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the consolidated total income from operations was Rs 683.70 crore and net profit was Rs 47.70 crore.