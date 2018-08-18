Check out top 10 stocks each where FPIs, MFs, BFIs, LIC raise stake in June quarter

The June quarter was a mixed bag for the equity market as frontline indices rallied sharply while broader markets were under pressure. But overall quarterly earnings season was stable to better-than-expected that boosted investors sentiment in July and August and helped the market hit fresh record high.

Bulls kept tight control on Dalal Street as the Sensex rallied 7.5 percent and the Nifty jumped 6 percent during the quarter ended June 2018, supported largely by domestic inflows when FIIs were net sellers in Indian equity market.

"Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold equities worth Rs 20,000 crore in the quarter ended June 2018. FPIs sold stocks in automobiles, consumer and energy sectors," Kotak Institutional Equities said in its report.

FPI ownership in the BSE-200 Index came down to 23.8 percent in the June quarter from 24.6 percent in the preceding quarter, it added.

In the same quarter, Kotak said mutual fund (MF) invested Rs 37,500 crore and they bought across all sectors. "MF holding in the BSE-200 Index increased to 6.4 percent in June quarter from 6.3 percent in March quarter."

The BSE 200 index itself also performed nicely, gaining 4 percent in quarter but the broader markets underperformed frontliners as the BSE Midcap index lost 3 percent and Smallcap shed 5.66 percent.

The top stock, wherein all three type investors — FPIs, MFs and BFIs, increased stake was Magma Fincorp.

Other two stocks, wherein FPIs raised their stake, were TeamLease Services and Mphasis. MFs upped stake in Nalco and Bharat Financial Inclusion while BFIs increased stake in Hero Motorcorp and Dewan Housing Finance.

Stock investments by FPIs during the June 2018 quarter

Top three stocks, wherein FPIs sold large stake, were PC Jeweller (from 31.2 percent in March quarter to 19.1 percent in June quarter), Vakrangee (from 29.1 percent to 20.5 percent) and Manpasand Beverages (from 21.6 percent to 13.4 percent).

Stock investments by MF during the June 2018 quarter

Top three stocks, wherein MF sold large stake, were Gateway Distriparks (from 18.1 percent in March quarter to 15.2 percent in June quarter), Sobha (from 10 percent to 7.8 percent) and Dr Lal PathLabs (from 10.1 percent to 7.9 percent).

Stock investments by BFIs during the June 2018 quarter

Top three stocks, wherein BFIs sold large stake, were Coromandel International (from 5.6 percent in March quarter to 1 percent in June quarter), IDBI (from 11.8 percent to 8.4 percent) and Nalco (from 11.4 percent to 8.5 percent).

Stock investments by LIC during the June 2018 quarter

Top three stocks, wherein LIC increased stake, were Hero MotoCorp (from 3.5 percent in March quarter to 6.4 percent in June quarter), GSK Consumer (from 0 percent to 2.7 percent) and SAIL (from 10.8 percent to 12.6 percent)

Top three stocks, wherein LIC sold large stake, were IDBI (from 10.8 percent in March quarter to 8 percent in June quarter), Nalco (from 9.2 percent to 6.5 percent) and Mindtree (from 2.1 percent to 0 percent)

Stock investments by Individuals during the June 2018 quarter

Individuals increased stake in PC Jeweller (from 3.4 percent in March quarter to 15.3 percent in June quarter), Vakrangee (from 10.4 percent to 15.2 percent) and Manpasand Beverages (from 2.9 percent to 7.4 percent).

Individuals reduced stake in Indiabulls Ventures (from 16.8 percent to 12.8 percent), DCB Bank (from 28 percent to 25.8 percent) and Vardhman Textiles (from 10.6 percent to 8.6 percent).