Check out Insider Trading transaction for July 30, 2018; ICICI Bank, Bajaj Holdings in focus

Insider Buys on July 30, 2018

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd: Rajiv Trust (promoter) bought 25,639 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Rajpal Singh Kochhar (promoter) bought 1,200 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018

CCL Products (India) Ltd: Srishant Challa (promoter) bought 1,00,000 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.: Om Prakash Lohia bought 1,24,974 shares through market purchase on July 26, 2018

Insider Sale on July 30, 2018

IndusInd Bank Ltd.: Romesh Sat Pal Sobti (director & relatives) sold 50,000 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018

ICICI Bank: Drupad Shah ( officers & relatives) sold 9,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd: Virender Pankaj sold 11,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018

PAGE Industries Ltd.: Nari Genomal (promoter) sold 1,271 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co.Ltd.: Saurabh Datta sold 24,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)