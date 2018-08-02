Check out Insider Trading transaction for July 30, 2018; ICICI Bank, Bajaj Holdings in focus

Rajiv Trust (promoter) bought 25,639 shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment through market purchase on July 30, 2018 while Rajpal Singh Kochhar (promoter) bought 1,200 shares of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals through market purchase on July 30, 2018.
Insider Buys on July 30, 2018
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd: Rajiv Trust (promoter) bought 25,639 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Rajpal Singh Kochhar (promoter) bought 1,200 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018
CCL Products (India) Ltd: Srishant Challa (promoter) bought 1,00,000 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018
Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.: Om Prakash Lohia bought 1,24,974 shares through market purchase on July 26, 2018
Insider Sale on July 30, 2018
IndusInd Bank Ltd.: Romesh Sat Pal Sobti (director & relatives) sold 50,000 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018
ICICI Bank: Drupad Shah ( officers & relatives) sold 9,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018
L&T Finance Holdings Ltd: Virender Pankaj sold 11,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018
PAGE Industries Ltd.: Nari Genomal (promoter) sold 1,271 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018
HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co.Ltd.: Saurabh Datta sold 24,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018(Note: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)