you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 09:19 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check out Insider Trading transaction for July 30, 2018; ICICI Bank, Bajaj Holdings in focus

Rajiv Trust (promoter) bought 25,639 shares of Bajaj Holdings & Investment through market purchase on July 30, 2018 while Rajpal Singh Kochhar (promoter) bought 1,200 shares of Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals through market purchase on July 30, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Insider Buys on July 30, 2018

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd: Rajiv Trust (promoter) bought 25,639 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018

Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.: Rajpal Singh Kochhar (promoter) bought 1,200 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018

CCL Products (India) Ltd: Srishant Challa (promoter) bought 1,00,000 shares through market purchase on July 27, 2018

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.: Om Prakash Lohia bought 1,24,974 shares through market purchase on July 26, 2018

Insider Sale on July 30, 2018

IndusInd Bank Ltd.: Romesh Sat Pal Sobti (director & relatives) sold 50,000 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018

ICICI Bank: Drupad Shah ( officers & relatives) sold 9,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd: Virender Pankaj sold 11,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018

PAGE Industries Ltd.: Nari Genomal (promoter) sold 1,271 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018

HDFC Standard Life Insurance Co.Ltd.: Saurabh Datta sold 24,000 shares through market sale on July 30, 2018

(Note: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 09:19 am

