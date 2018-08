Check out Insider Trading transaction for August 1, 2018; JSW Steel, Kotak Mahindra Bank in focus

Insider Buys on August 1, 2018

Madhav Marbles & Granites Ltd.: Riddhima Doshi bought 31,478 shares through market purchase on August 1, 2018

JSW Steel Ltd: JSW Steel Employees Welfare Trust-ESOP Plan 2016 A/C bought 1,55,000 shares through market purchase on July 31, 2018

GTPL Hathway Ltd: Gujarat Digi Com Pvt.Ltd bought 58,688 shares through market purchase on July 31, 2018

Indo Rama Synthetics (India) Ltd.: Om Prakash Lohia bought 1,65,082 shares through market purchase on July 30, 2018

Sequent Scientific Ltd: Sajitha Pillai bought 39,167 shares through market purchase from July 20 to July 31, 2018

Insider Sale on August 1, 2018

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Paul Parambi sold 10,000 shares through market sale on August 1, 2018

IndusInd Bank Ltd.: Shetal H.Mehta sold 500 shares through market sale on August 1, 2018

KPIT Technologies Ltd.: KPIT Technologies Employees Welfare Trust sold 9,000 shares through market sale on August 1, 2018

NIIT Technologies Ltd.: Deepak Khosla sold 13,985 shares through market sale on August 1, 2018

ITC Ltd.: Yogesh Chander Deveshwar sold 11,000 shares through market sale on July 31, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)