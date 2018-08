Check out insider trading transaction for Aug 8; Axis Bank, Avenue Supermarts, L&T Finance in focus

Insider Buys on August 7, 2018

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.: Hindustan Times Ltd (promoter) bought 37,000 shares through market purchase on August 7, 2018

Gravita India Ltd: Gravita Employee Welfare Trust bought 33,500 shares through market purchase on August 7, 2018

Insider Sales on August 8, 2018

Tejas Networks Ltd: Gajendra Singh Ranka sold 4,750 shares through market sale on August 8, 2018

Axis Bank Ltd: Sanjay S.Rele sold 1,000 shares through market sale on August 7, 2018. Also, Rudrapriyo Ray sold 2,000 shares of the bank through market sale from August 6 to August 7, 2018

Avenue Supermarts Ltd.: Vijay Chikane sold 1,500 shares through market sale on August 7, 2018

Dabur India Ltd.: Sunil Duggal sold 10,000 shares through market sale on August 7, 2018

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.: Manoj Shenoy sold 22,000 shares through market sale on August 7, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)