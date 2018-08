Check out insider trading transaction for Aug 2; YES Bank, ITC, Bajaj Finance in focus

Insider Buys on August 1, 2018

Cosmo Films Ltd: Ashok Jaipuria bought 16,244 shares through market purchase on August 1, 2018

Oriental Hotels Ltd: Varada Reddy Dodla bought 95,002 shares through market purchase on July 31, 2018

Plastiblends India Ltd: Jyoti Varun Kabra bought 11,085 shares through market purchase from July 23 to August 1, 2018

GTPL Hathway Ltd: Gujarat Digi Com Pvt.Ltd bought 49,000 shares through market purchase on August 1, 2018

YES Bank Ltd: Mohindar Kumar bought 2,000 shares through market purchase on July 31, 2018

Insider Sales on August 2, 2018

RBL Bank Ltd: Uday D.Tare sold 2,000 shares through market sale on August 2, 2018

Bajaj Finance Ltd: Upendra Marathe sold 7,200 shares through market sale on August 2, 2018

ICICI Bank Ltd: Mayank Agrawal sold 5,000 shares through market sale on August 1, 2018

Infibeam Avenues Ltd: Gandhinagar Ramya Murthy sold 15,000 shares through market sale from August 1 to August 2, 2018

ITC Ltd: Rajendra Kumar Singhi sold 2,000 shares through market sale on August 1, 2018

