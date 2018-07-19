App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 19, 2018 09:15 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check out Insider Trading transaction for 16 July 2018; Kwality, Transport Corp in focus

The report is compiled from data received from Prima Database

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Insider Buys for 16 July:

Man Infraconstruction : Vatsal Parag Shah from the promoter group has bought 6500 shares through market purchase on July 16.

Kwality: Sidhant Gupta from the Directors & Relatives group has bought 20,36,255 shares through market purchase from period 12 July – 16 July.

Sadbhav Infrastructure Project : Sadbhav Engineering from the promoter group has bought 3,66,417 shares through market purchase from period 13 July to 16 July.

Wonderla Holidays: Kochouseph Thomas Chittilappilly from the promoter and director group has bought 3000 shares through market purchase on 16 July.

Insider Sells:

Transport Corporation of India: Ishwar Singh Sigar has sold 2171 shares through Market Sale on July 16

Digjam : IPRO Capital has sold 75,000 shares through the market sale from a period starting 13 July to 16 July.

Kwality : Sidhant Gupta from the Promoter and Director group sold 83,67,825 shares through a market sale from 12 July to 16th July.

Kwality : Pashupati Dairies Pvt. sold 9,03,927 shares through a market sale from 12th July to 16th July.

(Note: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)
First Published on Jul 19, 2018 09:15 am

tags #Market news

