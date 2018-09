Check out insider trades for Sept 4; HDFC Bank, Lotus Eyecare, Manappuram Finance in focus

Insider Buys on September 4, 2018

Lotus Eyecare Hospital & Institute Ltd.: Kaliannagounder Sundaramoorthy (promoter) bought 7,367 shares through market purchase on September 4, 2018

HI-Tech Pipes Ltd: Vipul Bansal (promoter) bought 10,000 shares through market purchase on September 3, 2018

Manappuram Finance Ltd: P.K.Ekalavian/Shelly Ekalavian (promoter) bought 10,000 shares through market purchase on August 31, 2018

Som Distilleries & Breweries Ltd.: Som Distilleries Pvt.Ltd (promoter) bought 8,000 shares through market purchase on Augsut 31, 2018

S.Chand & Co.Ltd: Himanshu Gupta (promoter) bought 11,000 shares through market purchase on August 31, 2018

Insider Sales on September 3, 2018

HDFC Bank Ltd: Sundaresan M sold 1,000 shares through market sale from August 31 to September 3, 2018. Also, Sampath Sathyamurthy Kumar sold 19,450 shares through market sale from August 31 to September 3, 2018

Panacea Biotec Ltd.: Rajesh Jain (HUF) (promoter) sold 29,153 shares through market sale on September 3, 2018

Info Edge (India) Ltd.: V.Suresh sold 100 shares through market sale on August 31, 2018

Tejas Networks Ltd.: P.G.Neelagandan sold 700 shares through market sale from August 30 to August 31, 2018

Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd: Pratham Investments sold 1,00,100 shares through market sale from August 27 to August 31, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prime Database)