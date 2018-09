Check out insider trades for Sept 3; IDFC Bank, L&T Finance & Tech Mahindra in focus

Insider Buys on August 31, 2018

IDFC Bank Ltd.: Ranuj Kumar bought 20,100 shares through market purchase on August 31, 2018

Trident: Trident Group Ltd. (Old Name: Madhuraj Foundation Ltd.) (promoter) bought 15,50,000 shares through market purchase on August 31, 2018

Apar Industries Ltd.: Kushal Narendra Desai (promoter) bought 25,650 shares through market purchase on August 31, 2018

Raj Television Network Ltd: Ravindran Manisamy (promoter) bought 400 shares through market purchase on August 31, 2018

Lotus Eye Hospital & Institute Ltd: Kaliannagounder Sundaramoorthy (promoter) bought 7,704 shares through market purchase from August 29 to August 31, 2018

PSP Projects Ltd: Prahlad Shivram Patel (promoter) bought 10,000 shares through market purchase on August 31, 2018

Insider Sales on September 3, 2018

L&T Finance Holdings Ltd: Satyan Kumar sold 7,000 shares through market sale from August 30 to September 3, 2018

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.: Paul Parambi sold 3,000 shares through market sale on August 31, 2018

Tech Mahindra Ltd.: Shivanand Raja sold 5,500 shares through market sale on August 31, 2018

Gruh Finance Ltd.: Sudhin Bhagwandas Choksey sold 53,613 shares through market b sale from August 29 to August 31, 2018

Wipro Ltd: Harsh Bhatia sold 8,500 shares through market sale on August 31, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prime Database)