Check out insider trades for August 9; Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Jubilant FoodWorks in focus

Insider Buys on August 9, 2018

K.M.Sugar Mills Ltd.: Umadevi Jhunjhunwala bought 1,77,831 shares through market purchase from August 7 to August 9, 2018

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd.: Murari Investment & Trading Co.Ltd. bought 14,100 shares through market purchase from August 8 to August 9, 2018

Pritish Nandy Communications Ltd.: Ideas.Com (India) Pvt.Ltd. (promoter) bought 4,56,955 shares through market purchase on August 9, 2018

JSW Steel Ltd.: JSW Techno Projects Management Ltd. (promoter) bought 5,50,000 shares through market purchase on August 7-8, 2018

Insider Sales on August 9, 2018

Axis Bank Ltd: Rajdendra Adul sold 10,000 shares through market sale on August 9, 2018

ICICI Bank Ltd: Murali Ramakrishnan sold 5,470 shares through market sale on August 9, 2018

Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.: Narender Singh Jaravta sold 500 shares through market sale on August 9, 2018

Housing Development Finance Corp.Ltd.: Ravi Kumar sold 500 shares through market sale on August 8, 2018

Yes Bank Ltd: Sumit Gupta sold 3,000 shares through market sale on August 8, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)