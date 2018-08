Check out insider trades for August 29; Atul, ITC, Axis Bank, M&M Financial in focus

Insider Buys on August 29, 2018

Atul Ltd.: Akshita Holdings Pvt.Ltd (promoter) bought 4,61,184 shares through market purchase on August 28 and August 29, 2018

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd.: Murari Investment & Trading Co.Ltd (promoter) bought 4,98,615 shares through market purchase on August 27 and August 28, 2018

Panama Petrochem Ltd: Ittefaq Ice & Cold Storage Co.Pvt.Ltd (promoter) bought 23,08,838 shares through market purchase on August 27 and August 28, 2018

N.K.Industries Ltd.: NKPL Realty LLP (promoter) bought 5,83,004 shares through market purchase from July 13 to August 28, 2018

Welspun Enterprises Ltd.: Balkrishan Goenka Welspun Group Master Trust (promoter) bought 58,11,811 shares on August 28, 2018

Insider Sales on August 28, 2018

ITC Ltd: S.Rangrass sold 3,78,100 shares through market sale on August 28, 2018

Axis Bank Ltd: Shreeram Ghaisas sold 16,000 shares through market sale on August 28, 2018

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.: Paul Parambi sold 1,10,800 shares through market sale on August 28, 2018

ICICI Bank Ltd: Sanjay Chougule sold 30,667 shares through market sale from August 14 to August 28, 2018

RBL Bank Ltd: Sujit Kumar Goswami sold 87,483 shares through market sale from August 24 to August 28, 2018

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd.: Ramesh Ganesh Iyer sold 7,68,029 shares through market sale on August 28, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prime Database)