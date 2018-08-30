App
Last Updated : Aug 30, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Check out insider trades for August 28; Berger Paints, Premier Explosives in focus

Murari Investment & Trading Co.Ltd (promoter) bought 4,93,615 shares of Srikalahasthi Pipes through market purchase on Augsut 28, 2018

Moneycontrol News
 
 
Insider Buys on August 28, 2018

Srikalahasthi Pipes Ltd.: Murari Investment & Trading Co.Ltd (promoter) bought 4,93,615 shares through market purchase on Augsut 28, 2018.

Also, G.K.Investments Ltd. (promoter) bought 2,32,854 shares through market purchase from August 24 to August 27, 2018

Premier Explosives Ltd.: Amar Nath Gupta (promoter) bought 25,38,599 shares through market purchase from August 23 to August 27, 2018

Berger Paints India Ltd.: Vishal Gujral bought 3,500 shares through market purchse from August 24 to August 25, 2018

(Note: The above report is compiled from data received from Prime Database)
First Published on Aug 30, 2018 12:43 pm

