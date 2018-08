Check out insider trades for August 24; Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank, HDFC, Axis Bank in focus

Insider Buys on August 24, 2018

Motor & General Finance: GEE GEE Holdings Pvt.Ltd (promoter) bought 3,33,857 shares through market purchase on August 24, 2018

eClerx Services: eClerx Employee Welfare Trust bought 6,85,060 shares through market purchase from August 23 to August 24, 2018

Onward Technologies: Onward Network Technologies Pvt.Ltd. (promoter) bought 73,64,145 shares through market purchase on August 24, 2018

PSP Projects: Prahlad Shivram Patel (promoter) bought 1,44,27,010 shares from August 23 to August 24, 2018 through market purchase

Orient Bell: Mahendra Kumar Daga (promoter) bought 28,98,716 share sthrough market purchase on August 24, 2018

Insider Sales on August 24, 2018

Housing Development Finance Corp: Swapnaja Kiran Surve sold 2,195 shares through market sale on August 24, 2018

Axis Bank: Praveen Kumar Dash sold 29,400 shares through market sale from August 7 to August 24, 2018

Bajaj Finance: Vivek Likhite sold 14,000 shares through market sale from August 23 to August 24, 2018

RBL Bank : Rekha Gaddhyan sold 1,59,705 share sthrough market sale on August 24, 2018

YES Bank : K.S.Somasundaram sold 2,81,673 shares through market sale on August 24, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prime Database)