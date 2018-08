Check out insider trades for August 21; Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Biocon, RIL in focus

Insider Buys on August 21, 2018

Skipper Ltd.: Siddharth Bansal (promoter) bought 1,04,68,725 shares through market purchase on August 21, 2018

Tata Motors Ltd: Tata Sons Ltd bought 98,13,81,852 shares through market purchase on August 20, 2018

Motor & General Finance Ltd.: GEE GEE Holdings Pvt. Ltd. bought 3,28,772 shares through market purchase on August 20, 2018

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd.: A.N.Investments Pvt.Ltd. bought 89,35,000 shares through market purchase on August 20, 2018

Websol Energy System Ltd: Sohan Lal Agarwal bought 18,83,108 shares through market purchase on August 20, 2018

Insider Sales on August 20, 2018

Axis Bank Ltd: Shashikant Rathi sold 11,500 shares through market sale on August 20, 2018

Yes Bank Ltd: K.V.N.Yesubabu sold 26,600 shares through market sale on August 20, 2018

Reliance Industries Ltd.: Deepak Datta sold 42,824 shares through market sale on August 20, 2018

Biocon Ltd: Mukesh Kamath sold 16,270 shares through market sale on August 20, 2018

ICRA Ltd: L.Shivakumar sold 9,872 shares through market sale on August 20, 2018

K.M.Sugar Mills Ltd: Umadevi Jhunjhunwala sold 26,64,683 shares through market sale on August 19, 2018

(Note: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)

: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.