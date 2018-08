Check out insider trades for August 14; Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, Yes Bank in focus

Insider Buys on August 14, 2018

Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd: Farida Khambata bought 40,000 shares through market purchase on August 14, 2018

Motor and General Finance Ltd: Gee Gee Holdings Pvt.Ltd. bought 3,19,517 shares through market purchase on August 14, 2018

JSW Steel Ltd: JSW Techno Projects Management Ltd (promoter) bought 23,55,15,450 shares through market purchase from August 13 to August 14, 2018

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.: Hindustan Times Ltd bought 5,37,22,300 shares through market purchase on August 14, 2018

eClerx Services Ltd.: eClerx Employee Welfare Trust bought 5,99,060 shares through market purchase from August 13 to August 14, 2018

Insider Sales on August 14, 2018

Housing Development Finance Corp.Ltd.: Neha Mehta Sharma sold 5,347 shares through market sale on Augsut 14, 2018

YES Bank Ltd: Rajat Mehta sold 1,48,500 share sthrough market sale on August 14, 2018

Tejas Networks Ltd.: Vasudeva Rao Hundi sold 44,983 shares through market sale on August 14, 2018

Berger Paints India Ltd.: Vishal Gujral sold 9,000 shares through market sale from Augsut 13 to August 14, 2018

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.: Abhijit Mukherjee sold 46,611 shares through market sale from August 3 to August 14, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)