Check out insider trades for August 13; Bajaj Finance, Dabur, Yes Bank in focus

Insider Buys on August 13, 2018

Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd: Hindustan Times Ltd., (promoter) bought 10,000 shares through market purchase on August 13, 2018

Bajaj Finance Ltd.: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.Ltd. bought 50,000 shares through market purchase on August 13, 2018

Jagran Prakashan Ltd: VRSM Enterprises LLP bought 3,00,000 shares through market purchase on August 13, 2018

TD Power Systems Ltd: Lavanya Sankaran boought 18,250 shares through market purchase on August 13, 2018

Wonderla Holidays Ltd.: Kochouseph Thomas Chittilappilly bought 4,325 shares through market purchase from August 10 to August 13, 2018

Axis Bank Ltd: Sanjay Silas sold 7,764 shares through market sale on August 13, 2018

Yes Bank Ltd: Sumit Gupta sold 500 share through market sale on August 13, 2018

Dabur India Ltd.: Sunil Duggal sold 10,000 shares through market sale on August 13, 2018

V-Guard Industries Ltd.: Mallikarjuna Sharma sold 2,000 shares through market sale from August 7 to August 13, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)