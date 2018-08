Check out insider trades for Aug 13; ITC, YES Bank, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finance in focus

Insider Buys on August 13, 2018

Skipper: Sajan Kumar Bansal bought 2,50,000 shares through market purchase on August 13, 2018

JSW Steel: JSW Techno Projects Management Ltd. (promoter) bought 6,70,000 shares through market purchase from August 9 to August 10, 2018

eClerx Services: eClerx Employee Welfare Trust bought 43,000 shares through market purchase on August 10, 2018

Bajaj Finance.: Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Co.Ltd. bought 50,000 shares through market purchase on August 10, 2018

Raymond: J.K.Investors (Bombay) Ltd. bought 15,000 shares through market purchase on August 9, 2018

Insider Sales on August 10, 2018

ITC: R.Saxena sold 3,000 shares through market sale on August 10, 2018

YES Bank: Sanjay Nambiar sold 30,400 shares through market sale on August 10, 2018

Gruh Finance: Sudhin Bhagwandas Choksey sold 53,000 shares through market sale from August 9 to August 10, 2018

Axis Bank: Akshaya Kumar Pandya sold 100 share sthrough market sale on August 10, 2018

V-Guard Industries: Pradip Kumar Medhi sold 9,100 shares through market sale on August 10, 2018

Infosys: Gaurav Manchanda sold 8,05,860 shares through market sale from August 8 to August 10, 2018

: The above report is compiled from data received from Prima Database)