Cheap Russian crude imports turn not so profitable for Indian oil companies

Kotak Institutional Equities say that the benefit of Russian crude will be higher for companies like Nayara Energy which is owned by Rosneft, a Russian OMC. Indian oil companies have to spend more on transportation and insurance costs as compared to Nayara Energy which saves cost and benefits from the discounted Russian crude oil.

India managed to reduce its overall expenditure on crude oil imports by taking advantage of discounted Russian oil. However, Indian Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) failed to maximise the benefits from this favorable situation. Kotak Institutional Equities in a report said that, “We also note that while India’s overall crude imports costs have benefitted from Russian imports, OMCs’ reported raw material costs do not show any increased advantage versus Dubai crude.”

Indian Oil Corporation’s (IOC) raw material costs in Q2FY23 was around $115 billion per barrel, while Dubai crude oil was around $105 billion per barrel. This means IOC was not able to monetise the benefits of Russian imports.

Similarly, Bharat Petroleum Corporation’s (BPCL) raw material costs in Q2FY23 was around $115 billion per barrel compared to Dubai crude oil, which was around $105 billion per barrel.

Dubai crude is used as a benchmark. Thus, if Indian refiners’ crude costs decline (versus Dubai crude), it not only boosts their refining GRMs, but also offers improved advantage over Singapore GRM.

Better Gross Refining Margins (GRM)

Indian OMCs have reported strong GRMs as compared to the Singapore GRM complex margin. For FY23, IOC reported GRM of $19.5 billion per barrel, which was nearly two times of Singapore GRM complex margin of $10.8 billion per barrel. BPCL’s GRM was $20.2 billion per barrel.

IOC and BPCL have reported a strong GRM compared to large independent refiners like Reliance Industries Limited, Chennai Petroleum Corporation, and Mangalore Refineries and Petrochemical Limited. The report said, ”In recent quarters, the gap with other refiners has increased as OMCs (surprisingly in our view) have not reported the GRM after the impact of windfall export taxes on retail fuels (diesel/petrol/ATF) that was implemented from July 1, 2022.”

After the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, and sanctions on Russian crudes by several countries, India has emerged as a key buyer of Russian crude. From barely 1-2 percent of crude imports, share of Russian imports gradually increased in FY2023 to 21.5 percent. Russia is followed by Iraq (21.4 percent) and Saudi Arabia (16.7 percent), said the report.

Analysts's views

Kotak Institutional Equities has put a sell rating on HPCL at a target price of Rs 257 and reduce the rating on IOCL and BPCL at Rs 89 and Rs 357 respectively. The institutional research firm will re-rate the Indian OMCs only if they continue their strong refining performance post the 2024 general elections, when OMCs will have greater control on the pump prices.

