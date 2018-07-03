App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2018 05:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Charts: A crazy June ends with a flat Nifty but horrible everything else

The broader market – the CNX 500 – was down 1.6% and is at a negative 3.5% for the year.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Deepak Shenoy

Capitalmind

1

The Nifty was totally flat in June, just as it was in May:

2

And for 2018, we are actually up 1.7%.

But, the broader market – the CNX 500 – was down 1.6% and is at a negative 3.5% for the year.

3

This has been a year of contradictions for the market. The major index is concentrated in a few stocks, and they have contributed more to the gains of the Nifty than any of the others. All mid- and small-cap funds have negative returns in 2018, and most funds are now down over 9% for the year.

Meanwhile, we’re up about 1.7% for the year on the Nifty, and here’s how things have panned out in previous years till June.

4

For the sake of people who follow the BSE, here’s the Sensex:

5

Disclaimer: The author is CEO and founder of Capitalmind. The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol are their own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
First Published on Jul 3, 2018 05:25 pm

tags #Market Edge

