App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Sep 28, 2018 09:01 PM IST | Source: PTI

Chartered Speed files Rs 273 crore IPO papers with SEBI

Chartered Speed is engaged in the business of providing passenger mobility solutions across various modes of surface transport in India.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Fleet bus operators Chartered Speed has filed draft papers with markets regulator SEBI to raise an estimated Rs 273 crore through an initial public offering.

The IPO comprises fresh issuance of equity shares worth up to Rs 225 crore, besides, an offer of sale of around Rs 48 crore, according to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) filed with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI).

In the offer for sale, promoters Pankaj Kumar Gandhi and Alka Pankaj Gandhi will sell shares of Rs 24 crore each, the firm said.

The proceeds raised through fresh issue will be used to purchase passenger transportation vehicles, investment in its subsidiary firm, Chartered Bus Pvt Ltd and other general corporate purposes.

Equirus Capital Private will manage the issue and the equity shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Chartered Speed is engaged in the business of providing passenger mobility solutions across various modes of surface transport in India.
First Published on Sep 28, 2018 05:59 pm

tags #Chartered Speed #India #markets

most popular

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Top 10 richest Indians 2018: Barclays Hurun list has new faces

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Why does a Rolex cost more than a car?

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Google at 20 | From search engine to self-driving cars: How Google became a pop culture phenomenon

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.