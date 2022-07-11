Chart of the Day: Industry loans grow a thick middle

The banking system’s loan growth may be driven by retail but growth in loans to the industry have bounced back smartly. While non-food credit growth climbed to double digits, the growth rate of loans to the industry has quickened to 8.7 percent in May from being flat most of FY22. What is notable is that much of the loans to industry is driven by disbursals to medium enterprises. Banks seem to have found their sweet spot in mid-sized companies as these have balance sheets less vulnerable compared with small businesses. At the same time, they have the potential to grow faster in their respective markets. Loans to this category of businesses has been growing at a breakneck speed of over 40 percent consistently for the past 14 months. Sure, some of the growth is due to a low base as loans to medium enterprises languished during FY19 and FY20. A big boost was the government’s credit guarantee scheme during the pandemic which helped such firms to get easy and cheap credit. Yet another reason is that unlike large companies, mid-sized firms cannot borrow cheap from the bond market because their ratings are usually below AAA. Ergo, demand for banks loans by these companies is more than other categories. Given that companies are willing borrowers and banks are all too happy to lend, the growth rate may continue in the coming quarters.

Moneycontrol News