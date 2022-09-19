English
    Chart of the Day | In rupee's defence, RBI's grip on forex market tightens

    In July, the Reserve Bank of India sold a massive $19 billion in the spot forex market and also reduced its net forward position sharply for defending the rupee

    Moneycontrol News
    September 19, 2022 / 10:34 AM IST

    Since the beginning of this year, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has been defending the Indian rupee relentlessly from the onslaught of the US dollar outflows. In July, this intervention has intensified to a net sale of dollars totaling a massive $19 billion, as the chart shows.

    What’s more is that the central bank has matched this intensity even in the forward market. Its outstanding forward dollar position is down to $30 billion from $39 billion. Forward dollar/rupee premiums have crashed across tenures thanks to this intervention.

    August saw the rupee depreciate further and is expected to have seen the same intense defence from the RBI. The sharp drop in forex reserves reflects this. While intervention is necessary, perhaps even critical during such times, one cannot disregard the distortions in the market brought about by central bank participation.

    Unfortunately, the intervention is unlikely to taper off in the coming days as long as the US Federal Reserve continues on its path of large rate hikes and tightening. The RBI will soon need to ask how much of a price it is willing to pay in its defence of the rupee. After all, a rapid fall in reserves stockpile also has unsavory outcomes such as a weaker buffer against external sector headwinds.
