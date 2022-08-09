Chart of the Day: Banks are embracing riskier MSME loans

Last week, State Bank of India’s chairman Dinesh Khara had said that mispricing of credit risk has come down with a fall in liquidity surplus. The country’s largest lender had warned in earlier quarters that surplus liquidity was resulting in some aggressive lending.

Indeed, as the above chart shows, banks have embraced lending to riskier micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) in FY22 and the trend continues in the first quarter of FY23 as well.

According to credit bureau Cibil Transunion, the share of high risk MSME loans in total MSME loan book of lenders rose, especially for private sector banks. High risk MSMEs accounted for 19 percent of total small business loans in FY22, up from 16 percent in FY20.

For public sector banks, the share of low-risk MSME loans actually fell to 18 percent from 20 percent for the period. The highest share remains that of medium-risk MSME loans, showing that lenders are taking calculated risks while lending to small businesses.

Surplus liquidity and policy rate hikes had reduced loan rates to decadal lows in the aftermath of the pandemic. This explains lenders increasing their exposure to small businesses in the past three financial years.

However, banks continue to see sharp growth in their MSME loans even in FY23. The motivation to lend in the past years may have been due to liquidity and forbearance from the regulator. The inclination to lend to riskier borrowers in the current year is a conscious choice. Lenders need to be on guard if their strategy backfires.