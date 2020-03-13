Chart: DIIs save the day for Indian equities in March as FIIs hit the exit button

Globally the equity markets are in a free fall and have entered the bear market territory. A bear market is defined as a period in which major stock indices drop by 20% or more from a recent high point and remain that low for at least a few months.

Indian benchmark index, Sensex has fallen nearly 19 percent from its recent all-time high of 41,952, which was on Jan 14, 2020.

It is always interesting to know what foreign institutional investors (FIIs) and domestic institutional investors (DIIs) are doing with their stake in the market during such market movements.

In the current scenario, FIIs were heavy net sellers while on the other hand, DIIs tried to grab the opportunity by bottom-fishing the stocks.

In March so far, FIIs have remained net sellers to the tune of Rs 24,307 crore while MFs have been net buyers of Rs 21821 crore.