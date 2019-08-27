App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2019 05:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Change in sentiment evident after RBI's dividend payout, says HSBC Global AMC

"The economy does not change overnight and that it will take time to understand which parts of the economy will benefit," said Tushar Pradhan, CIO, HSBC Global Asset Management-India.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Tushar Pradhan, CIO, HSBC Global Asset Management-India, on August 27 said that the market was taking note of the government's intent to rev up the economy.

His comments came after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on August 26 approved a transfer of Rs 1.76 lakh crore surplus to the government as dividend, the highest ever dividend doled out by the central bank in its history. Most analysts expect the funds will mainly be used to offset weak tax collections.

"We have had a very bad month I would say in terms of the developments and the kind of sentiment that we have seen. I think there was a lot of questions raised in terms of the government’s ability to reach the fiscal target, there were pressures building up in the economy which told us that the government was going to struggle to raise the revenues as targeted in the budget. The current announcement seems to indicate that there is going to be a lot of confidence for those numbers to be achieved. So I think as a market, as a sentiment, there is a dramatic change in terms of how people view fiscal finances from hereon," said Pradhan, in an interview with CNBC-TV18.

Close

However, he said the economy does not change overnight and added that it will take time to understand "which parts of the economy will benefit".

related news

In terms of market stability, Pradhan said, “We have to understand that the market will be stable only when the denominator becomes quite clear. Earnings growth has to remain pretty robust. So if earnings don't come by — no matter what the sentiment is — then your market will become a little bit more unstable from here."

Source: CNBC-TV18

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated market data, trading recommendations, stock analysis, investment ideas and insights from market gurus. Now, get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at Rs 289. Use code FREEDOM.
First Published on Aug 27, 2019 05:09 pm

tags #Economy #Market Cues #MARKET OUTLOOK

most popular

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

RIL AGM 2019: Top announcements made by Reliance Industries CMD Mukesh Ambani

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

Slideshow | Analysts are betting on these 8 stocks to give 3-16% in short term

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

10 highest-funded startups in India: The top company has raised $1.31 billion from investors

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.