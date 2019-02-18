Chances of a bounceback likely in market; deploy ‘Ratio Call Spread’ in Nifty

Shubham Agarwal

The market saw yet another week of gyrating swings as Nifty erased last week gains and made an intra-week low of 10,641 before closing the week at 10,724, down by about 2 percent for the week ended February 15.

Fall in the market was predominantly seen in PSU bank (SBI, Bank of India); pharma (Dr. Reddy’s Labs, Glenmark); auto and its ancillary (M&M, Bosch).

On the other hand, the gain was recorded in sectors such as media space mainly led by Dish TV, Zee Entertainment. IT stocks saw pause in momentum as largecap stocks such as Infosys, TCS ended on a slightly negative note.

Futures data indicates February OI accumulation of 23 percent in Nifty futures with minor short addition of 3 percent last week while BankNifty saw long unwinding of 4.5 percent with price correcting by about 1.7 percent on a weekly basis.

A noteworthy development was the launch of weekly options in Nifty Index which started on a promising note. The initial start saw volume shifting from BankNifty weekly to Nifty weeklies with the second being a more diversified index.

PCR OI on a combined basis for Nifty closed at 1.30 from the earlier week of 1.63 owing to increased Call activity at 10700-10800 strike in both weekly and monthly expires.

PCR head back to its average band. A swift move below 1 could be worrisome in the market else gyration could continue further.

Participant activity saw Foreign Institution Investor (FII) taking a short bet in the market via Index Short addition of 40228 contracts while Prop and DII booked their Index Short position partially.

Analyzing Nifty Option data for the week shows that in monthly expiry Call writers gained strength at 10800-10900 strike while Put writers stay firm at 10700 strikes. Weekly expiry data shows a range of 10600-10800.

A move above 10800 could trigger short covering by Friday’s Call writers while on downside 10600 is likely to provide good support to the index.

Considering the fact that the index could see a bounce from the lower level of 10600 with longs still in the system could provide intermediate support. The index could head towards the confluence of the weekly and monthly resistance level of 10900.

Thus one can initiate Ratio Call Spread in Nifty.

Ratio Call Spread is Neutral to a Mildly bullish strategy that expects a positive move in underline along with volatility cooling off. It’s an idle strategy to play for short-dated options as Theta decay comes at play at accelerating speed.

Under this strategy, we are buying 1 ATM Call option while simultaneously selling 2 lots of OTM Call option. The maximum profits are the difference in strikes less net outflow. The lower end loss is restricted to initial outflow while higher-end risk starts above a higher break-even point.

(The author is CEO & Head of Research at Quantsapp Private Limited.)

