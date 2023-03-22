 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Chances of a 15% fall if global markets crack; stick to domestics now: Ajay Bagga

Nandita Khemka
Mar 22, 2023 / 08:27 AM IST

Ajay Bagga, Chairman of Elyments Platforms says the global banking crisis is not going away too easily. He expects Indian markets to be rangebound but doesn’t rule out the possibility of a 15% fall in the event of a global selloff. Bagga says it’s best to stick to domestics now, in what appears to be a “stock-picker’s” market.

Ajay Bagga, Chairman of Elyments Platforms

The string of US bank failures and very recently the Credit Suisse debacle may just be the tip of the iceberg. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Ajay Bagga, Chairman of Elyments Platforms says there could be more trouble in store for the global financial system. Terming the banking collapse a regulatory failure, the market expert says ending the great moderation era within a span of 12 months and raising rates rapidly, without a thought for banking balance sheets, has come back to haunt the global central banks.

He expects the US Fed to hike rates by 25 bps this time around even though he believes they should pause as financial stability is their first objective. But he also points out that the Fed is between a rock and a hard place as not raising rates would further create panic and cause a bigger run on the banks, potentially exacerbating the crisis. As far as Indian markets are concerned, he advises caution amid global risks and continued selling by foreign investors. He expects the market to remain rangebound, but doesn’t rule out the chances of a 15 percent fall based on the global mayhem. His advice - stick to domestics.

Here are the edited excerpts of the conversation.

We have seen a series of bank failures in the US, Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate, Signature Bank. And now, a bank, which was looked upon as too big to fail has been rescued by UBS. But it's the write-off of $17 billion worth of AT-1 bonds that have left investors smarting. Could this be a sinister signal of more turmoil in the banking system globally? Or do you think it has been contained for now?