Chances of a 15% fall if global markets crack; stick to domestics now: Ajay Bagga

Ajay Bagga, Chairman of Elyments Platforms

The string of US bank failures and very recently the Credit Suisse debacle may just be the tip of the iceberg. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Ajay Bagga, Chairman of Elyments Platforms says there could be more trouble in store for the global financial system. Terming the banking collapse a regulatory failure, the market expert says ending the great moderation era within a span of 12 months and raising rates rapidly, without a thought for banking balance sheets, has come back to haunt the global central banks.

He expects the US Fed to hike rates by 25 bps this time around even though he believes they should pause as financial stability is their first objective. But he also points out that the Fed is between a rock and a hard place as not raising rates would further create panic and cause a bigger run on the banks, potentially exacerbating the crisis. As far as Indian markets are concerned, he advises caution amid global risks and continued selling by foreign investors. He expects the market to remain rangebound, but doesn’t rule out the chances of a 15 percent fall based on the global mayhem. His advice - stick to domestics.

Here are the edited excerpts of the conversation.

We have seen a series of bank failures in the US, Silicon Valley Bank, Silvergate, Signature Bank. And now, a bank, which was looked upon as too big to fail has been rescued by UBS. But it's the write-off of $17 billion worth of AT-1 bonds that have left investors smarting. Could this be a sinister signal of more turmoil in the banking system globally? Or do you think it has been contained for now?

Yes and no. I think there is more trouble ahead. Two weeks back, we had no clue that such a huge issue was brewing. And if you look at the unrealized losses sitting on the balance sheets of American banks of about $620 billion, that's the govt figure. Private analysts adding on more paper are talking of a $2 trillion unrealized loss. But let's take the government figure as of December end of $620 billion. If you just size it with respect to how much money do American banks make in a year, that is $260 billion. So against the $260 billion profitability industry, you have unrealized losses of $620 billion as of December, which have probably gone up higher.

That is the crux of the matter. It's a regulatory failure. Secondly, a 40 year, Great Moderation has been ended with in a 12 month period, raising rates so fast without any thought for what is happening to the banking balance sheets. I think it's all coming home to roost now. So it doesn't go away as easily. The good thing is keeping moral hazard aside, the government and the regulators have stepped in. They have socialized the losses. Don't treat it as anything else but a bailout.

No one is using the word bailout because it's politically sensitive, after 2008, where profits were privatized and losses were socialized. Again, we have seen bank management's which put risk management out of the window. They have lost their jobs. But overall, because the banking is so central to the economy, they have not had the institutions have not had to pay any price. The taxpayers are on the hook for it. So I would say it's a very sensitive, very delicate situation right now.. very fragile situation.

Last week, one shareholder said 'absolutely not' on Credit Suisse being able to raise more money from them. And that started the whole vicious circle, which led to finally a 166 year old institution no longer existing and being merged into a competitor. So that is the fragility, which is inherent in the global banking. And this we are talking about banking.

The fourth issue is what the BIS had said.. the shadow banks, the insurers, the pensions, the Mutual Funds the NBFCs, all the other wealth management products that have been sold, we don't know what is the cascade there, and it's not small. It is accounting for more than 50% of global financials at $227 trillion. So, what you mentioned, you know, this AT1 bonds of $17 billion being extinguished.

That's a $275 billion market just in Europe.. you take it globally, it becomes much bigger. So if there is a run, if there is a lack of confidence, there is nowhere to hide, and the shadow banks are very thinly regulated. Nobody actually understands. We saw that in the Bank of England bailout of the UK pension funds last year, which actually brought down a government of Liz Truss. That's the kind of stuff which is lurking beneath the surface, which we have no idea about. So I would say very fragile markets, waiting for some match to light up a big conflagration, very risky market overall, and over extended regulators who are out of their depth.

One final point on data is the role of social media, the $42 billion that went out in a matter of hours last Thursday morning from Silicon Valley Bank, that was the result of WhatsApp groups, Slack and all kinds of messaging platforms and social media, bringing depositors of a particular industry together and causing such a huge run. Were $42 billion out of $175 billion of deposits went out in the course of three to four hours and brought down a bank. That is what we are facing in these times of social media. I don't think the regulator's are still sitting in the 20th century, while customers are moved to the 22nd century.

If we talk about the US Fed, markets are factoring in a 25 basis point rate hike, given the fact that the Silicon Valley Bank issue has been contained for the moment. What are your own expectations? Do you expect the Fed to go in for a 25 basis point rate hike or is there cause for a pause this time around?

I would agree with you that they should pause because financial stability is their first objective. But ECB has said keep aside price stability and financial stability, don't mix the two, we have a different tool set for price stability, which is the monetary policy. And for financial stability, we have a set of tools to take care of banks. We saw how messy the bailout of Credit Suisse was, the stock investors lost everything. 74,000 employees, a large portion of them, will lose their jobs, AT1 bondholders lost and global banks have lost about $460 billion of market cap. So it is very costly.

When you say that price stability is different and financial stability is different. It's one homogeneous market. The customer looks at you as one financial regulator. They don't say when Powell wears his inflation hat, it's okay to raise rates. But on the other side, the intended consequences, the bank's balance sheet become even more fragile.

The unrealized losses go up even further, and the tightness in the market because of these regional banks going down in the US, which are a large portion of lending to individuals, to mom and pop stores, to SMEs, that credit de-growth that will come in will definitely lead to a recession. So what has happened in the US banking sector is equal to a series of rate hikes that have come in.

Why have the central banks stepped in and said we will do dollar swap liquidity on a daily basis. They were merrily doing it on a weekly basis. Yesterday, they came up and all the big banks in the world said we will offer unlimited dollars on a daily swap window please come in. Yesterday, nobody came in, because people would have been still assessing the fallouts, but that shows that on the liquidity front, they understand the tightness that's coming in.

So most of your job is done by the market and the mayhem in the banks. 25 percent of market cap of regional banks is gone. Nearly about 15-20 percent of their deposits have flown out. Their ability to lend is severely impaired. Why do you want to raise rates in that scenario? But having said that, the reasoning on central banks is if we don't raise rates, people will think it's a panic situation, it will cause a bigger run. So, I don't know, it's a difficult situation to be in. But right now, the Fed futures are showing a 70 percent probability of a 25 bps hike. I think that's what will happen, 25 bps hike.

But the main thing will be what is the commentary with it? Where is the terminal rate? What is the dot plot? How do they see the impact because they know exactly how much deposits have flown out from smaller banks to larger banks. They know exactly who's sitting on what tinderbox. So we will look forward to that commentary and a press conference to give some direction. What is the terminal rate?

Markets have said okay, it's inevitable they will raise rates, but they will not raise any more in this cycle. And guess what, rates fall from June by 25 basis point and they fall nearly 1% by December. So why raise today if the rates have to come back in June, because the economy will be stalling? That's the big question mark.

Given the kind of volatility we've seen, the domestic market has pretty much been in that range of 16,800 to 17,200. Where would you call a bottom? Do you expect it to break below that 16,800 level down to 16,500?

So far, we were still saying that the Indian fundamentals will hold us up and you know, Indian macro is much better. So I would say stick to domestics. I would say I am very cautious on the market more because of global, not domestic, domestically we are fine. But as we have seen in multiple crises, right, from 2000 to 2008 to 2020, every global crisis or brings out a selloff in the Indian market. Second, a very big thing is the FIIs have continued selling.

So, if they have to find liquidity elsewhere, the Indian market is open at a low impact costs to take out as much money as you want. That's something that mitigates against us. So they are giving money to the Chinese Communist who are grabbing all the institutions in the country and making it fully subservient to the Communist Party diktats, not capitalist diktats. They are taking money out of a market like India. It is a folly, but it has to be borne and that keeps our markets down.

In terms of a bottom, it is very difficult to predict. But if it falls, then no levels are sacrosanct. If there is a global selloff, and that is the big risk, you know, today in terms of risk reward, your reward is very limited. It's not going to run away to 19,000 or 20,000. It's a rangebound market, at best and on the downside it can fall 15% very easily based on global mayhem. I would say wait and watch, be cautious for now and let this banking mayhem in the US play out fully.