Chalet Hotels acquires The Dukes Retreat but leaves investors unimpressed

Chalet Hotels on March 22 said it will acquire 100 percent stake in Sonmil Industries for Rs 74.64 crore and 82 percent shareholding in The Dukes Retreat for Rs 81.76 crore.

"Sonmil is the owner of the land which is leased to The Dukes Retreat for the resort in Khandala," the company said in an exchange filing.

At 12 pm on March 23, the stock was quoting at Rs 365 on the NSE, higher by 0.7 percent from previous close. It touched an intraday high of Rs 372, which was 2.7 percent higher from the previous close.

