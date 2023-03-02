 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CG Power recovers from day's low, takes support at 50% Fib retracement

Sunil Shankar Matkar
Mar 02, 2023 / 03:56 PM IST

CG Power, after hitting life high in February this year, formed a Shooting Star candle pattern on the monthly charts

CG Power and Industrial Solutions on March 2 was under pressure but showed some recovery in late trade and finally settled with a 2 percent loss. Overall, it has been in a downtrend, especially after hitting a record high of Rs 338.60 on February 14.

The stock fell more than 5 percent intraday, especially in afternoon trade and hit an intraday low of Rs 291, which largely coincides with the 50 percent Fib retracement (Rs 293), the lowest intraday level since January 27 this year.

Generally, the 50 percent Fib retracement works as a support level in normal trades and if it breaks, then there can be a possibility of more correction.

The stock closed 2.2 percent lower at Rs 300 but managed to hold the low of February 28 (Rs 298.8), thanks to a late trade recovery. It has formed a bearish candlestick pattern, which resembles a Bearish Engulfing kind of pattern on the daily charts, which is a negative sign.