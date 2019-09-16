App
Last Updated : Sep 16, 2019 02:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CG Power locked at upper circuit as KKR converts trust to stake

KKR earlier retained voting power in CG Power but did not hold stake directly.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Shares of CG Power and Industrial Solutions were locked at 5 percent upper circuit at Rs 14.95 on September 16 after media reports indicated that private equity firm KKR held direct equity stake in the company.

The stock rallied 50 percent in last 15 days, though lost 72 percent in last one year amid concerns over financials and corporate governance.

KKR converted its exposure in CG Power from Trust to direct stake of 10.8 percent, reported CNBC-TV18, quoting unnamed sources.

Close

KKR earlier retained voting power in CG Power but did not hold stake directly.

related news

The report said KKR and CG Power did not offer any comment on channel's query.

Sources said 10 percent of CG Power changed hands on NSE at Rs 14.25 per share.

KKR and other lenders invoked pledge to Avantha Group in March 2019 and KKR's stake in CG Power was parked in Trust called Vistra ITCL.

As of June 2019, Vistra ITCL held 21.63 percent stake in the company

First Published on Sep 16, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CG Power and Industrial Solutions

