CG Power jumps 7%, Jain Irrigation gains over 1% on F&O ban reversal

CG Power & Industrial Solutions shares rallied 7 percent and Jain Irrigation Systems gained 1.5 percent in morning on Wednesday after the National Stock Exchange removed from its F&O ban list.

Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

"All clients/members trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE said in its circular.

At 09:50 hours IST, CG Power was up 5.03 percent at Rs 30.25 and Jain Irrigation Systems rose 1.2 percent to Rs 55.30 on the BSE.

Currently there are six stocks - Adani Enterprises, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power - included in F&O ban list.