App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2019 10:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CG Power jumps 7%, Jain Irrigation gains over 1% on F&O ban reversal

Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CG Power & Industrial Solutions shares rallied 7 percent and Jain Irrigation Systems gained 1.5 percent in morning on Wednesday after the National Stock Exchange removed from its F&O ban list.

Securities in ban period under the F&O segment include companies in which the security has crossed 95 percent of the market-wide position limit.

"All clients/members trade in the derivative contracts of said securities only to decrease their positions through offsetting positions. Any increase in open positions shall attract appropriate penal and disciplinary action," NSE said in its circular.

At 09:50 hours IST, CG Power was up 5.03 percent at Rs 30.25 and Jain Irrigation Systems rose 1.2 percent to Rs 55.30 on the BSE.

Currently there are six stocks - Adani Enterprises, IDBI Bank, Jet Airways, PC Jeweller, Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power - included in F&O ban list.
First Published on Feb 20, 2019 10:05 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CG Power & Industrial Solutions #Jain Irrigation Systems

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.