CESC plunges 26% as stock adjusts for demerger of non-power investments into new companies

CESC shares fell as much as 25.63 percent in morning on Tuesday after the stock adjusted for demerger of non-power investments into new companies.

The stock was quoting at Rs 670.85, down Rs 193.85, or 22.42 percent on the BSE, as 10:30 hours IST.

CESC had planned the demerger of its power and retail business in last financial year, which will result in benefits for all shareholders.

As per the scheme of arrangement, the company would be demerged into two entities as planned in the scheme, viz. new Retail and Venture companies. Hence, now, there would be three companies, viz. CESC, new Retail (RP-SG Retail Limited) and Venture Companies (RP-SG Business Process Services Limited).

"The restructuring will allow unlocking value for the investors, give a focused management attention to each of the verticals to pursue respective growth plans and allow the new entities to take advantage of the market values of Retail, FMCG and IT business," the company said.

CESC had received copy of the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT being the appropriate authority) on its demerger scheme on October 5, 2018.

For the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of the company entitled to receive the said equity shares of RP-SG Retail Limited and RP-SG Business Process Services Limited, the board of directors of the company has fixed October 31 as the record date and said the listing of new retail and ventures shares would take place thereafter.

As per the demerger scheme, every shareholder of CESC on the record date will be issued 6 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each of RP-SG Retail and 2 shares of Rs 10 each of RP-SG Business Process Services for every 10 equity shares held by such shareholder of the company.

In addition, 5,00,000 fully paid up preference shares of Rs 100 each of RP-SG Retail shall be issued and allotted to the company.