App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 30, 2018 10:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CESC plunges 26% as stock adjusts for demerger of non-power investments into new companies

CESC's board of directors has fixed October 31 as the record date and said the listing of new retail and ventures shares would take place thereafter.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

CESC shares fell as much as 25.63 percent in morning on Tuesday after the stock adjusted for demerger of non-power investments into new companies.

The stock was quoting at Rs 670.85, down Rs 193.85, or 22.42 percent on the BSE, as 10:30 hours IST.

CESC had planned the demerger of its power and retail business in last financial year, which will result in benefits for all shareholders.

As per the scheme of arrangement, the company would be demerged into two entities as planned in the scheme, viz. new Retail and Venture companies. Hence, now, there would be three companies, viz. CESC, new Retail (RP-SG Retail Limited) and Venture Companies (RP-SG Business Process Services Limited).

related news

"The restructuring will allow unlocking value for the investors, give a focused management attention to each of the verticals to pursue respective growth plans and allow the new entities to take advantage of the market values of Retail, FMCG and IT business," the company said.

CESC had received copy of the order of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT being the appropriate authority) on its demerger scheme on October 5, 2018.

For the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of the company entitled to receive the said equity shares of RP-SG Retail Limited and RP-SG Business Process Services Limited, the board of directors of the company has fixed October 31 as the record date and said the listing of new retail and ventures shares would take place thereafter.

As per the demerger scheme, every shareholder of CESC on the record date will be issued 6 fully paid up equity shares of Rs 5 each of RP-SG Retail and 2 shares of Rs 10 each of RP-SG Business Process Services for every 10 equity shares held by such shareholder of the company.

In addition, 5,00,000 fully paid up preference shares of Rs 100 each of RP-SG Retail shall be issued and allotted to the company.
First Published on Oct 30, 2018 10:46 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #CESC

most popular

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Investor or aam aadmi, 9 movies that have stock market lessons for everyone

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

Five intelligent investment tips for long-term wealth creation

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

OnePlus 6T India launch today: Where to watch livestream, specifications, offers, all you need to know

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.