Certain FPIs now have to disclose beneficial owners’ granular details

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), who have concentrated holdings in one corporate entity or have exposure to the Indian equity market beyond a set limit, will now have to give additional disclosures.

A press note released after the Board meeting of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) stated that the Board approved the amendment to SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019.

With this, Sebi is looking to prevent the violation of minimum public sector shareholding rules and opportunistic takeover of Indian companies using the FPI route, and to plug the gaps in Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Foreign Institutional Investor Regulations.

Following the Board meeting, Sebi has said that FPIs who fulfil certain criteria will need to disclose additional granular level disclosures regarding ownership, economic interest, and control, of objectively identified FPIs meeting certain criteria, on a full look through basis, subject to the conditions and exemptions as specified by the Board from time to time.

This will include FPIs holding more than 50% of their Indian equity AUM in a single Indian corporate group; (or) FPIs that individually, or along with their investor group as defined under Regulation 22(3) of the SEBI (Foreign Portfolio Investors) Regulations, 2019, hold more than INR 25,000 crore of equity AUM in the Indian markets.

This will exclude certain entities which are Government and Government related investors, Pension Funds and Public Retail Funds, certain listed ETFs, corporate entities and verified pooled investment vehicles meeting certain conditions.

The market regulator had estimated the extent of FPI AUM that would be affected by this regulation as Rs 2.6 lakh crore or 6 percent of the total FPI AUM or less than one percent of India’s total equity market capitalisation.

The market regulator has also specified who cannot be registered as FPIS. That is, applicants with investors contributing 25 percent or more in the corpus that are mentioned in the Sanctions List notified by UN Security Council are ineligible for registration as FPIs, said the press note.

"In March 2023, PML Rules threshold requirements for identification of BO (beneficial owners) were amended and currently stand at 10% for companies and trusts and 15% for partnerships and unincorporated association or body of individuals. The Board has approved changes to the FPI Regulations for aligning the aforesaid eligibility criteria in the Regulations with the reduced threshold prescribed under PML Rules," it added.

In the press conference, Sebi's Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch said that the threshold to decide beneficial owner will remain the same across FPIs and in alignment with the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Regulations. But FPIs who need to make these additional disclosures will still need to share the details of their economic interest holders.

Gaps in money-laundering rules

Currently, the PMLA and FII regulations do not have safeguards to prevent FPIs from disguising their economic control over listed entities.

PML Rules specify materiality thresholds based on ownership, or entitlement to capital or profits (i.e. economic interest), for identifying the beneficiary owner of legal entities. These are 10 percent for companies and trusts, and 15 percent for partnerships. It also specifies that beneficial owner includes those natural persons who exercise ultimate effective control over a legal person or arrangement.

According to the Sebi consultation paper on FPI disclosures norms, many beneficial owners, by this economic interest, are not disclosed because each investor entity in the FPI category is “generally found to be below the threshold prescribed under PML rules”.

But there is the possibility that a person might be holding economic control over the FPI through different investment entities, each of which is under the threshold for identification as beneficial ownership.