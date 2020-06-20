Century Textiles, Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial to be out of F&O segment after August expiry

The National Stock Exchange on June 19 has decided to remove Century Textiles & Industries, Equitas Holdings and Ujjivan Financial Services from its Futures & Options segment after August expiry.

"The contracts for new expiry months in these three securities will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months," the exchange said in its circular.

However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months June 2020, July 2020 and August 2020 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months, it added.

Accordingly, no contracts will be available for trading in the above mentioned securities with effect from August 28, 2020, the exchange said.

As per the Sebi's circular regarding Review of Framework for Stocks in Derivatives Segment, only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria shall remain in derivatives segment.

Earlier the exchange had decided to remove Just Dial and NCC in May 2020. "No contracts shall be available for trading in these securities with effect from July 31, 2020."