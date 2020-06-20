App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Jun 20, 2020 08:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Textiles, Equitas Holdings, Ujjivan Financial to be out of F&O segment after August expiry

"The contracts for new expiry months in these three securities will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months," the exchange said in its circular.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The National Stock Exchange on June 19 has decided to remove Century Textiles & Industries, Equitas Holdings and Ujjivan Financial Services from its Futures & Options segment after August expiry.

"The contracts for new expiry months in these three securities will not be issued on expiry of existing contract months," the exchange said in its circular.

However, the existing unexpired contracts of expiry months June 2020, July 2020 and August 2020 would continue to be available for trading till their respective expiry and new strikes would also be introduced in the existing contract months, it added.

Close

Accordingly, no contracts will be available for trading in the above mentioned securities with effect from August 28, 2020, the exchange said.

related news

As per the Sebi's circular regarding Review of Framework for Stocks in Derivatives Segment, only those stocks which meet the enhanced eligibility criteria shall remain in derivatives segment.

Earlier the exchange had decided to remove Just Dial and NCC in May 2020. "No contracts shall be available for trading in these securities with effect from July 31, 2020."

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


WEBINAR: Tune in to find out how term insurance can provide risk protection during tough times. Register Now!
First Published on Jun 20, 2020 08:03 pm

tags #Century Textiles & Industries #Equitas Holdings #Market news #Ujjivan Financial Services

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

China woos Bangladesh, provides tariff exemption for 97% of exports from Dhaka

China woos Bangladesh, provides tariff exemption for 97% of exports from Dhaka

Centre's employment scheme for migrant workers to give new base to rural development: Yogi Adityanath

Centre's employment scheme for migrant workers to give new base to rural development: Yogi Adityanath

AP SSC exams 2020 | Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Minister A Suresh

AP SSC exams 2020 | Andhra Pradesh Class 10 exams cancelled, says Education Minister A Suresh

most popular

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

Atmanirbhar Bharat | Govt identifies multiple sectors to cut import dependence

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

COVID-19 may have changed sales and marketing forever

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Petrol, diesel prices hiked for the 13th consecutive day

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.