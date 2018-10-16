App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 03:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Plyboards, South Indian Bank, Future Retail top gainers among BSE Group A stocks

From the BSE Group A stocks, Century Plyboards, South Indian Bank, Future Retail, Finolex Cables and HEG are trading higher with over 10 percent gain.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Bulls took charge on the Dalal Street as Indian benchmark indices are trading at their higher level in the Tuesday afternoon with Nifty50 hovering around 10,600, while the Sensex is up over 300 points at 35,170.

About 1718 shares have advanced, 794 shares declined, and 1002 shares are unchanged.

From the BSE Group A stocks, Century Plyboards, South Indian Bank, Future Retail, Finolex Cables and HEG are trading higher with over 10 percent gain.

The other major gainers are MCX India, Future Consumer, Jet Airways, JAIPRAKASH ASSOCIATES, FEDERAL BANKAEGIS LOGISTICS and Escorts.

On the other hand in the BSE B group, Rupa & Company, Ruby Mills, SPML Infra, GTPL Hathway, Mindteck And Mangalam Timber Products are locked at 20 percent upper circuit.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #Market Edge

