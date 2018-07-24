App
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2018 03:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Century Plyboards gains 11% on robust Q1 numbers

The operating profit of the company rose 41.6 percent at Rs 86.5 crore and margin was at 16.1 percent.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
Shares of Century Plyboards added 11 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of robust Q1FY19 (April-June) numbers.

The company's Q1 net profit increased by 33 percent at Rs 45.4 crore against Rs 34 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 22.5 percent at Rs 537.3 crore versus Rs 438.6 crore.

At 15:24 hrs Century Plyboards was quoting at Rs 248.95, up Rs 10.55, or 4.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 364.10 and 52-week low Rs 223.55 on 09 April, 2018 and 19 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.52 percent below its 52-week high and 11.54 percent above its 52-week low.

Posted by Rakesh Patil
First Published on Jul 24, 2018 03:29 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

