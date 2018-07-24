Century Plyboards gains 11% on robust Q1 numbers

Shares of Century Plyboards added 11 percent intraday Tuesday on the back of robust Q1FY19 (April-June) numbers.

The company's Q1 net profit increased by 33 percent at Rs 45.4 crore against Rs 34 crore in the same quarter last fiscal.

Revenue of the company was up 22.5 percent at Rs 537.3 crore versus Rs 438.6 crore.

The operating profit of the company rose 41.6 percent at Rs 86.5 crore and margin was at 16.1 percent.

At 15:24 hrs Century Plyboards was quoting at Rs 248.95, up Rs 10.55, or 4.43 percent on the BSE.

The share touched its 52-week high Rs 364.10 and 52-week low Rs 223.55 on 09 April, 2018 and 19 July, 2018, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 31.52 percent below its 52-week high and 11.54 percent above its 52-week low.

