Last Updated : Jan 01, 2019 11:31 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Centrum Capital rallies 5% after arm completes acquisition of supply chain finance biz from L&T Finance

The acquired business consists of an asset book of about Rs 650 crore in accordance with the Business Transfer Agreement executed on September 4, 2018.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Centrum Capital shares gained 5 percent intraday Tuesday after the company completed acquisition of supply chain finance business from L&T Finance.

Centrum informed exchanges that its subsidiary, Centrum Financial Services Limited, has successfully acquired the supply chain finance business of L&T Finance Limited.

The acquired business consists of an asset book of about Rs 650 crore in accordance with the Business Transfer Agreement executed on September 4, 2018.

"The business stands assigned and transferred to Centrum Financial Services Limited as of the closing date of December 31, 2018, in accordance with the transaction documents," Centrum Capital said.

At 11:17 hours IST, the stock was quoting at Rs 36.20, up Rs 0.55, or 1.54 percent on the BSE.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 11:31 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Centrum Capital

