Central Bank of India shares decline over 2% after ICRA revises outlook on upper tier-II bonds

Shares of Central Bank of India declined over 2 percent to Rs 19.45 on BSE and looked on course to extend the losing streak into third consecutive session on September 19.

The fall came a day after the state-owned lender said that rating agency ICRA had reaffirmed ICRA A- rating on its upper tier-II bonds but revised the outlook to "negative" from "rating watch with developing implications".

On the lower tier-II bonds, ICRA reaffirmed "ACRA A+" with a negative outlook.

Year-to-date, shares of the public lender have fallen 46 percent against a 1.4 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.

The bank is planning to raise Rs 2,000-3,000 crore via equity in multiple tranches over the next two months, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pallav Mohapatra said on August 20.