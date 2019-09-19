Central Bank of India shares decline over 2% after ICRA revises outlook on upper tier-II bonds

Year-to-date, shares of the public lender have fallen 46 percent against a 1.4 percent gain in benchmark Sensex.
Shares of Central Bank of India declined over 2 percent to Rs 19.45 on BSE and looked on course to extend the losing streak into third consecutive session on September 19.
The fall came a day after the state-owned lender said that rating agency ICRA had reaffirmed ICRA A- rating on its upper tier-II bonds but revised the outlook to "negative" from "rating watch with developing implications".
On the lower tier-II bonds, ICRA reaffirmed "ACRA A+" with a negative outlook.
Year-to-date, shares of the public lender have fallen 46 percent against a 1.4 percent gain in the benchmark Sensex.
The bank is planning to raise Rs 2,000-3,000 crore via equity in multiple tranches over the next two months, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Pallav Mohapatra said on August 20.Around 1150 hours, shares of Central Bank of India were trading at Rs 19.45, down 1.27 percent, on BSE.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.