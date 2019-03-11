Central Bank, IOB rally 6-8% after Moody's upgrades ratings

Central Bank of India rallied 5.6 percent and Indian Overseas Bank climbed 7.9 percent intraday after Moody's upgraded its ratings on both lenders.

At 14:20 hours IST, Central Bank of India was quoting at Rs 34.70, up 5.15 percent and Indian Overseas Bank was trading at Rs 15.48, up 6.46 percent on the BSE.

The global rating agency said it has upgraded Central Bank of India as well as IOB's ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 earlier.

Both banks along with other PSUs received capital infusion, which would help them increase lending that had slowed due to liquidity crisis as well as asset quality concerns.

In February, board of directors of both banks separately approved issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Government of India for the capital infusion of Rs 2,560 crore and Rs 3,806 crore respectively for financial year 2018-19,

Central Bank of India posted a loss of Rs 718.23 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 against loss of Rs 923.6 crore in September 2018 and loss of Rs 1,664.22 crore in December 2017, but its asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets declining to 20.64 percent against 21.48 percent sequentially.

Same was the case of Indian Overseas Bank which posted a loss of Rs 346.02 crore in October-December 2018, against loss of Rs 487.3 crore QoQ and loss of Rs 971.2 crore YoY. However, the lender managed to improve its asset quality with gross non-performing assets falling to 23.76 percent in Q3FY19 against 24.73 percent Q2FY19.