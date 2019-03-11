App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Mar 11, 2019 02:41 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Central Bank, IOB rally 6-8% after Moody's upgrades ratings

The global rating agency said it has upgraded Central Bank of India as well as IOB's ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 earlier.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Central Bank of India rallied 5.6 percent and Indian Overseas Bank climbed 7.9 percent intraday after Moody's upgraded its ratings on both lenders.

At 14:20 hours IST, Central Bank of India was quoting at Rs 34.70, up 5.15 percent and Indian Overseas Bank was trading at Rs 15.48, up 6.46 percent on the BSE.

The global rating agency said it has upgraded Central Bank of India as well as IOB's ratings to Ba2 from Ba3 earlier.

Both banks along with other PSUs received capital infusion, which would help them increase lending that had slowed due to liquidity crisis as well as asset quality concerns.

related news

In February, board of directors of both banks separately approved issue of equity shares on preferential basis to Government of India for the capital infusion of Rs 2,560 crore and Rs 3,806 crore respectively for financial year 2018-19,

Central Bank of India posted a loss of Rs 718.23 crore for the quarter ended December 2018 against loss of Rs 923.6 crore in September 2018 and loss of Rs 1,664.22 crore in December 2017, but its asset quality improved with gross non-performing assets declining to 20.64 percent against 21.48 percent sequentially.

Same was the case of Indian Overseas Bank which posted a loss of Rs 346.02 crore in October-December 2018, against loss of Rs 487.3 crore QoQ and loss of Rs 971.2 crore YoY. However, the lender managed to improve its asset quality with gross non-performing assets falling to 23.76 percent in Q3FY19 against 24.73 percent Q2FY19.
First Published on Mar 11, 2019 02:41 pm

tags #Buzzing Stocks #Central Bank of India #Indian Overseas Bank

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

'Unnecessary and Uncalled for': Asaduddin Owaisi Dismisses Controversy ...

'Delhi Crime' Trailer: Shefali Shah in a Riveting Tale About Crime and ...

Avan Motors Unveils Trend E Electric Scooter, Offers 110 Km Range With ...

Delhi Woman Murders Parents With Boyfriend's Help Over Property Disput ...

AIADMK Begins Candidate Selection Process for Lok Sabha Polls, Assembl ...

Woman Posts Close Up Photos of Her Blue Mascara, Twitter Hails it as ' ...

Taylor Prays in Quiet Apology After Passing Crowe's Century Mark

It’s BJP’s Nationalism Against Congress’ OBC Quota, Farm Loan Wa ...

No Thanks, India Tells Saudi Arabia After Gulf Nation's Attempts at Th ...

In Assam and the north east, citizenship issue could queer the pitch f ...

EC to monitor social media; political ads to be pre-certified

Lok Sabha polls to be held in 7 phases from April 11 to May 19; counti ...

India's regional parties turn poorer, but DMK and TRS ring in the mool ...

NDA seeks people's blessings again, says Narendra Modi

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex nears 37,000, Nifty above 11,100; broade ...

Dilip Buildcon shares jump 7 percent on NHAI project win

Jet Airways shares surge amid reports of fresh funding

Premature to call current market gains as pre-election rally, says Sau ...

PNB scam: Enforcement Directorate files fresh charge sheet against Nir ...

Ethiopian Airlines crash: Pilot mentioned difficulties soon after take ...

TMC questions need for seven-phased Lok Sabha election in Bengal; part ...

Made In Heaven writers Zoya, Reema, Nitya, Alankrita on their debut se ...

JNU sedition case: Delhi Police claims yet to get government sanction ...

Best phones under Rs 15,000: From Redmi Note 7 Pro to Samsung Galaxy M ...

Soaking in El Clasico: Witnessing La Liga's greatest rivalry

Suspended Inspector Boro: How an Assamese film about trafficking, mart ...

ISL 2018-19: Bengaluru FC seek ‘special’ Kanteerava night; NorthEa ...

Padma Awards 2019: Prabhu Deva deserves the honour, says Varun Dhawan

Padma Awards 2019: Mohanlal, Prabhu Deva, Shankar Mahadevan and others ...

Gully Boy 2: Zoya Akhtar all charged to make a sequel of Ranveer Singh ...

Nita Ambani's performance at son Akash Ambani’s wedding to Shloka Me ...

Badla vs Captain Marvel box office collection: Brie Larson beats Amita ...

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan’s leaked picture from the sets of Lo ...

Varun Dhawan trolls girlfriend Natasha Dalal in the sweetest way possi ...

Ishaan Khatter's next to be a biopic on freedom fighter Birsa Munda?

Justin Bieber's wife Hailey Baldwin is 'Sorry' for being a Jonas Broth ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.