Last Updated : Jul 25, 2018 11:54 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cement stocks take a hit after NCLAT allows CCI’s Rs 6,300-crore penalty on 11 cos

The penalty was imposed was on the back of allegations of running a pricing cartel between the firms.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

Shares of cement majors fell 1-4 percent on Wednesday morning as investors reacted to an order, which upheld Rs 6,300 crore penalty imposed by Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The National Company Law Tribunal allowed CCI’s penalty on 11 cement companies. The punitive action was on the back of allegations of running a pricing cartel between the firms. The appellate tribunal said that it has found no merit in pleas of cement firms.

The companies were reportedly found violating provisions of the Competition Act, 2002.

The 11 cement firms are: ACC, Ambuja Cements, Ultratech Cements, Grasim Cements. J.K. Cements, India Cements, Madras Cements, Century Cements, Binani Cements, Lafarge India and Jaypee Cements.

The competition watchdog had also imposed a penalty on cement manufacturers’ association as well.
First Published on Jul 25, 2018 10:58 am

