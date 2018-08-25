App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMarkets
Last Updated : Aug 25, 2018 10:34 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cement Q1 review: Rising utilisation, pricing discipline to drive profitability; Sharekhan prefers UltraTech, Grasim

Going ahead, Sharekhan expects demand growth to continue aided by government spending on infrastructure. However, power and freight costs have not yet shown clear signs of reversal.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

The cement space has underperformed the Sensex as most of the stocks traded lower by 5-20% during the quarter ended June 2018. Birla Corporation, India Cement and Mangalam Cement were down over 40%, Sharekhan said in its report.

It believes that opex-related pressure and limited scope of increasing cement prices (due to focus on increasing market share) have affected the stock performances.

However, increase in utilisation levels, pricing discipline and sustained operating efficiencies are key parameters in driving the profitability of key cement stocks, going ahead.

The research house maintains its positive view on the sector and has a buy rating on UltraTech and Grasim along with a positive view on Birla Corporation.

related news

South-India based players such as India Cement and Ramco Cements witnessed weak realisation and increased opex, respectively, despite strong demand pick-up, while Birla Corporation posted stellar Q1FY19 performance backed by higher volume and realisation.

Barring western and eastern regions, average cement prices rose by 2-4% as compared to Q1FY2019 prices.

Going ahead, Sharekhan expects demand growth to continue aided by government spending on infrastructure. However, power and freight costs have not yet shown clear signs of reversal.
First Published on Aug 25, 2018 09:43 am

tags #Market Edge

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.